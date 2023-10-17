Anthony Richardson's Probable Injury Status Determined

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is "probably" going to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery within the next or so, team owner Jim Irsay told ESPN on Monday (October 16).

"The most likelihood is he's probably going to be gone for the year," Irsay said. "I mean, it's not definite but [he] probably misses this year and we're going to have to contend with that factor."

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered an AC join sprain in his throwing shoulder during the second quarter of the Colts' Week 5 win against the AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans and was once again replaced by veteran backup Gardner Minshew. The rookie was placed on injured reserve three days later, which ruled him out for at least four games in adherence with league rules.

The Colts have spent the past week-plus evaluating whether surgery was the best option for Richardson, which Irsay said is likely the case.

"There's debate going, but it's probably going to lead toward surgery in the next week or so," Irsay said via ESPN. "We're just trying to figure out exactly how and when and what we want to do and what Anthony wants to do."

Richardson had the fastest rising stock of any quarterback prospect this offseason with many experts projecting him to have the best raw skills of any draft eligible player. The former four-star high school prospect threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 215 of 393 passing, as well as 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 rushing attempts in 2022, having previously appeared in just 10 games during his first two collegiate seasons.

Minshew, 27, has a 9-17 overall record as a starting quarterback, having made 21 starts in his first two NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as four games for the Philadelphia Eagles in the absence of Jalen Hurts during the past two seasons. The former Washington State standout has thrown for 882 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on 90 of 138 passing during six appearances and two starts for the Colts in 2023.