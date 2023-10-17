Brooklyn Ascends For Diplo’s Two-Day Takeover with Higher Ground Label
By Rachel Kaplan
October 17, 2023
Diplo and friends brought beats and bass to Brooklyn, New York for a two-day sold-out concert series dedicated to his record label, Higher Ground.
For the opening show on Friday (October 13), the dance titan welcomed the likes of Danny Daze, Green Velvet and more as opening acts to the 4,500-capacity venue. Towards two in the morning, the superstar hit the stage in pink hair with an eye-popping production filled with oversized hanging balls, pyro and a customized backdrop to pair. For the energetic two-hour performance, he whisked through some of his catalog classic (“Express Yourself,” “Number 1”), pop hits (Madonna's "Like a Prayer," Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know") and even his new Channel Tres collab, alongside Walker & Royce, “Diamond Therapy.”
In the open-air venue, fans danced until the location closed and even had the chance to snag some specialty Brooklyn Mirage merchandise for the New York affair. “When this idea was first pitched for throwing @thehigherground parties, we never expected to have 2 sold out nights at Brooklyn Mirage,” Diplo said on Instagram afterward. “But here we are and night 1 was incredible.”
And for his follow-up night, Diplo celebrated the evening in the most Diplo way by hosting an after hours set on the neighboring L train subway stop. Click here for more on Diplo’s Higher Ground venture and relive the evening below.