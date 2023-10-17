California Resident Finds Rare 'Ghostly Animal' Growling In Trash Bin

The last thing that Dana Berry expected to find as he cleaned up trash near Oakland’s Lake Merritt on Sunday was a rare "ghostly" animal inside of a cardboard box. According to SF Gate, Berry was volunteering with Trash Falcons when he came across a racon with leucism. Berry heard the raccoon growling inside the box when he attempted to dump the cardboard with the rest of the trash that he already collected.

"Lo and behold, there was a little guy looking back up at me! I lifted him up carefully and I was tempted to call some of the other Falcons over, but then I thought, well, the poor guy is probably terrified."