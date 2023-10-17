Christina Aguilera Reveals If She Thinks She'll Be In Britney Spears Memoir

Christina Aguilera has shared her reaction to Britney Spears' forthcoming memoir. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Aguilera was asked if she thinks she'll be included in the highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me.

"Dude, I don't know," she told host Jimmy Kimmel per E! News. "I don't know." The late-night host followed up by asking if she hopes she's in it. "I don't know. Am I hoping? I mean, I'm hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her and everything's beautiful. I think the future should be celebrated."

After more prying from Kimmel, the Grammy winner shared, "Let's put it this way. I'd rather be it you than me. So hopefully you'll be in it. You'll make the book." According to E! News, Spears and Aguilera were often pitted against each other as two of pop music's biggest stars in the early 2000s. Aguilera even address this during a previous appearance on Kimmel's show. "When I was coming up, it was very obvious you know?" she told Jimmy in 2018 per the outlet. "Me and Britney were definitely—there was a Britney-Christina considered rivalry thing."

Britney's memoir is set to be released next Tuesday, October 24th. With still a week to go, the book is already making headlines thanks to a few shocking and heartbreaking excerpts, none of which have to do with Aguilera. As for the "Genie in a Bottle" singer, she recently announced her Las Vegas residency which will launch at the end of this year.