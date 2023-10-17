Colorado Restaurant Named Among America's Best Drive-Thrus

By Zuri Anderson

October 17, 2023

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Burger
Photo: Pappas Bland / EyeEm / EyeEm / Getty Images

When the drive-thru concept was born in the late 1940s, it revolutionized the food industry in many ways. Convenience was the key factor here, allowing hungry drivers and passengers to get their food faster than dining inside the restaurant. While fast food chains benefitted the most from this, all kinds of eateries operate a drive-thru to this day.

That's why LoveFood compiled a list of the "most surprising" drive-thrus across America. The roundup includes historic spots, restaurant chains, quirky concepts, and other fun takes.

Out of the many picks, one Colorado restaurant was featured on the list: Santana's Vegan Grill! Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"Vegan burger joint Santana’s started out with a tiny drive-thru operation and has since moved to a larger location, though there’s still a window for those who prefer to grab their plant-based favorites on the go. Customers praise everything from the convincing meat substitutes to the huge portions of seasoned fries. The menu unashamedly follows the classic drive-thru model, with meat and dairy-free versions of everything from bacon cheeseburgers and hot dogs to chicken strips."

You can find this vegan joint at 3220 Austin Bluffs Pkwy in Colorado Springs.

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

