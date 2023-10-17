Dave Grohl Is About To Add To An 'SNL' Record He Already Holds

Foo Fighters are playing Saturday Night Live on October 28, marking their ninth appearance as the show's musical guest. As if that's not impressive enough, it will also be Dave Grohl's 15th (!!!) time performing, which adds to the record he already holds for musician with the most SNL appearances.

Aside from playing with the Foos, Grohl has also taken the SNL stage twice with Nirvana, one with Them Crooked Vultures, one with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and three as a special guest.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will be the episode's host.

The Foos are planning a massive arena tour next year. Check out their SNL announcement and a full list of tour dates below.