A Florida man's trip to Publix left him with millions of dollars and big plans. The Florida Lottery announced that 46-year-old Harrison Porter, of Fort Lauderdale, claimed a prize from the $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE scratch-off game on Friday (October 13).

Porter chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4.07 million. When speaking with lottery officials, the lucky winner said the win couldn't have come at a better time. Porter was going through tough times, but now that he's a multimillionaire, the 46-year-old revealed what his next steps are.

"One of the first things I'm going to do is get a place to live," he said.

Porter bought his ticket from a Publix located at 18341 Pine Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. The store will also get a $8,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

The $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE game costs $10 to play and offers $176.4 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $250,000 a year for life! According to the game's webpage, two top prizes are up for grabs as of Tuesday (October 17).

The odds of winning a top prize is 1 in 6,046,170. The overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 3.33.