Former All-Pro WR Julio Jones Signing With Super Bowl Contender: Report

Former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones is reportedly "signing a one-year deal" with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday (October 17) afternoon.

"Seven-time Pro-Bowl WR Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. Jones will be reunited with his former Titans’ teammate, AJ Brown, who pushed for Tennessee to trade for him from Atlanta. Along with playing with Brown in Tennessee, Jones also previously played with Eagles’ WR Olamide Zaccheaus when the two were together from 2019-2020 in Atlanta," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Jones was one of the NFL's best wide receivers during the past decade, but has seen a sharp decline since his departure from the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he spent his first 10 seasons after being selected No. 6 overall.