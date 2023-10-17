Former All-Pro WR Julio Jones Signing With Super Bowl Contender: Report
By Jason Hall
October 17, 2023
Former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones is reportedly "signing a one-year deal" with the Philadelphia Eagles, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter Tuesday (October 17) afternoon.
"Seven-time Pro-Bowl WR Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. Jones will be reunited with his former Titans’ teammate, AJ Brown, who pushed for Tennessee to trade for him from Atlanta. Along with playing with Brown in Tennessee, Jones also previously played with Eagles’ WR Olamide Zaccheaus when the two were together from 2019-2020 in Atlanta," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Jones was one of the NFL's best wide receivers during the past decade, but has seen a sharp decline since his departure from the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he spent his first 10 seasons after being selected No. 6 overall.
The former Alabama standout was a two-time First-team All-Pro, three-time Second-team All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, while leading the NFL in receiving yards twice (2015, 2018) and co-leading in receptions with Antonio Brown in 2015.
Jones spent the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans and was limited to just 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games before being released by the team the following offseason. The former Pro Bowler signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, recording 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns in five starts and 10 appearances.