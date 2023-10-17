Georgia County Named The Best To Live In The State

When deciding where to live can be a big decision, one that requires a lot of research into which areas are more affordable, which have a healthier lifestyle or which are simply a great place to call home. Fortunately, 24/7 Wall St. is helping in the search by analyzing data from around the country to compile a list of the best county to live in in each state, basing rankings on factors like poverty and life expectancy. This is how the site determined its list:

"Using an index inspired by the [United Nations' Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in in each state. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures — average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate."

According the site, the best county to live in Georgia is Forsyth County, with a poverty rate of 5.3%, well below the state average of 13.9%, and life expectancy of 82.2 years, more than four years longer than the state average of 78.0. Additionally, the median household income is $120,000 and the percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree is 55.9% compared to the state average of 33%.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"Forsyth County in north-central Georgia ranks as the best county to live in in the state. It is located within the Atlanta metropolitan area, giving residents access to employment opportunities in one of the largest cities in the United States. Job availability has translated to greater financial security. The county's poverty rate is less than half that across Georgia."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the best county to live in for each state.