House Expected To Vote On New Speaker In Tuesday Session

After nearly two weeks without a Speaker, the Republicans in the House of Representatives will try to fill the leadership void on Tuesday (October 17). Republicans plan to nominate Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, though it is unclear if he has enough support to get the 217 votes needed to win.

The House will convene at 12 p.m. ET, and the vote will likely begin around 1 p.m. at the earliest.

Jordan has been trying to shore up support among a fractured Republican caucus that has been struggling to find common ground after Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker in a historic vote led by Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Flordia.

"We need to get a speaker tomorrow, the American people deserve to have their Congress, their House of Representatives, working," Jordan told reporters on Monday. "I felt good walking into the conference, I feel even better now."

Democrats are expected to nominate House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the Speakership.