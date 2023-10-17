Kelly Clarkson Feels Like 'A Weight Has Lifted' Since Moving To NYC

Kelly Clarkson is feeling good after moving to New York City, saying that it feels like a weight has been lifted since making the transition.

Clarkson recently moved her talkshow The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to NYC, along with her two kids, 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old Remington Alexander, per E! News. While she is very happy with the move right now, it didn't start out that way. Speaking to USA Today, the "Stronger" singer "thought I was making a horrible decision."

"I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York," she said, adding that the decision has paid off for both her and her children. "I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it."

Not only is her family enjoying their new residence, with Clarkson joking that "mama rented something nice," but the relocation seems to have also been a good move for her show.

"What's cool for me with season five is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids, but with me personally and with the show," she said. "I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I'm most excited about with season five, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."