Ongoing Formula 1 construction work in Las Vegas is causing distress for local businesses as they prepare for the race in November. Kalani Badayos, assistant manager at the Arco gas station on Flamingo Road and Koval Lane, expressed his concerns about the situation to Fox 5.

The construction has exacerbated the already hectic atmosphere in the area, making it challenging for his employees to arrive at work on time due to severe traffic congestion. Sales at the gas station have plummeted, with daily gas purchases dropping from 5,000 to 6,000 gallons to as low as 208 gallons on some days.

Badayos raised concerns about the substantial financial losses suffered by local businesses due to the construction work. While F1 promises to offset these losses, he questions how they can make up for thousands of dollars lost in a single day when the construction hampers their operations.

The construction work includes the development of a temporary bridge over Koval Lane, causing rolling closures at the Flamingo Road intersection until at least October 25. The lack of notice about road closures and parking restrictions has added to the frustration for business owners.

Badayos remains uncertain about how his workers will manage to commute during race week, as the gas station cannot afford to close down. Despite attempts to seek comments from F1 regarding these concerns, there has been no response from the organization.