Longtime Burger Joint Named Among America's Best Drive-Thrus

When the drive-thru concept was born in the late 1940s, it revolutionized the food industry in many ways. Convenience was the key factor here, allowing hungry drivers and passengers to get their food faster than dining inside the restaurant. While fast food chains benefitted the most from this, all kinds of eateries operate a drive-thru to this day.

That's why LoveFood compiled a list of the "most surprising" drive-thrus across America. The roundup includes historic spots, restaurant chains, quirky concepts, and other fun takes.

A longtime restaurant in Washington State was featured on the list: Eastside Big Tom! Here's why it's getting the spotlight:

"Burgers (and pretty much everything else on the menu) come with a side of goop at family-run Eastside Big Tom, which offers dining in and a separate drive-thru stand. It's nothing to do with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand – goop is actually the signature house-made sauce. Be sure to take a peep at the garden too. There’s always unusual decor on show, from a Scooby-Doo van to model dinosaurs."