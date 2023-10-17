Man Dies After Getting Tossed Off, Run Over By Tractor

By Bill Galluccio

October 17, 2023

Female farmer climbing on tractor in field
Photo: The Good Brigade / DigitalVision / Getty Images

A South Carolina man was killed in a tragic accident while mowing his lawnGary Junior Moss, 76, was using his Ford 1620 tractor to mow the lawn on his property in Blacksburg on Monday (October 16) afternoon.

As Moss went down an embankment, he was tossed from his tractor. The tractor continued rolling down the embankment and ran over Moss, trapping him under the bush hog attachment, which is used for cutting thick grass.

According to the Charlotte Observerthe Ford 1620 tractor can weigh up to 2,352 pounds and comes equipped with massive back tires that are more than four feet wide and seven feet high.

When he didn't return from mowing the lawn, his wife went outside to check on him. When she approached the embankment, she found him entangled in the tractor and called 911.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transported to the Coroner's Office for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Officials did not say what caused him to fall off his tractor.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.