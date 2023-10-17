New York Comic Con Invades Manhattan: See The Photos

Midtown New York was a scene of cosplay when New York Comic Con invaded Manhattan for its annual return and the looks were, unsurprisingly, out of this world.

The four-day affair, which took place October 17-24, saw fans unite to celebrate their fandom for film, manga, video games, cosplay, toys and so much more. During the convention, attendees were treated to several announcements, including Marvel Comics' news that they're reviving the fan-favorite Ultimate Universe imprint, the announcement over a new Dragon Ball Z series, DAIMA, debuting in fall of 2024 and more.

Outside of the announcements, panels, activations and celebrity appearances, it is always the creative crowd-goers that take the event by storm and iHeartRadio has compiled a number of OMG-worthy ensembles. Scroll on below to see the best of this year’s New York Comic Con cosplay takeover!