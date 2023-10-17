New York Comic Con Invades Manhattan: See The Photos

By Rachel Kaplan

October 17, 2023

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop

Midtown New York was a scene of cosplay when New York Comic Con invaded Manhattan for its annual return and the looks were, unsurprisingly, out of this world.

The four-day affair, which took place October 17-24, saw fans unite to celebrate their fandom for film, manga, video games, cosplay, toys and so much more. During the convention, attendees were treated to several announcements, including Marvel Comics' news that they're reviving the fan-favorite Ultimate Universe imprint, the announcement over a new Dragon Ball Z series, DAIMA, debuting in fall of 2024 and more. 

Outside of the announcements, panels, activations and celebrity appearances, it is always the creative crowd-goers that take the event by storm and iHeartRadio has compiled a number of OMG-worthy ensembles. Scroll on below to see the best of this year’s New York Comic Con cosplay takeover!

1 of 14
2021 New York Comic Con
A cosplayer dressed as Mr. T from "A-Team."
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop
2 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 2
A cosplayer poses as a Scarecrow.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop
3 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 2
A cosplayer poses as Adam Smasher from "Cyberpunk."
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop
4 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 2
Cosplayers pose as Pheonix, Wolverine, and Nightcrawler.
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
5 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3
Cosplayers pose as the Power Rangers.
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop
6 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop
7 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3
Cosplayers pose as Barbie and Ken.
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop
8 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 4
A cosplayer posing as a Batman x Joker crossover.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop
9 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 4
Cosplayers pose as Team Rocket.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop
10 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 4
A cosplayer poses as Mirabel.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop
11 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 4
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop
12 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 4
A cosplayer poses as Batwoman.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop
13 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 4
A cosplayer posing as a Viera from Final Fantasy XIV.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop
14 of 14
New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 4
A cosplayer posing as Frank from The Legion of the series Dead By Daylight.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ReedPop
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.