New York County Named The 'Best County To Live In' The Entire State

Each state is made up of different counties known for offering a variety of lifestyles. Some counties exist in rural areas with little population and only a small list of possible occupations. In contrast, others outline urban areas full of people, bustling streets, and businesses. People seeking nature and peace tend to live in counties abundant in local parks and country blocks, while people seeking energy and activity tend to choose to live in counties containing cities. Regardless of which county you live in, there is one county in each state known for being the best around based on life expectancy, poverty, education, and more!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best county to live in all of New York is New York County. The average life expectancy at birth for residents living in New York County is 85.1 years old.

"The county is also the best educated in the state with a 61.3% Bachelor’s degree attainment rate. New York County does not lead the state in every key socio-economic measure, however. The county’s poverty rate of 15.6% is higher than the 13.5% rate across all of New York state."

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the best county to live in each state:

"To determine the best county to live in every state, 24/7 Wall St. constructed an index of three measures: poverty, bachelor’s degree attainment among adults, and average life expectancy at birth. The selection of these three measures was inspired by the United Nations’ Human Development Index. Data on the share of individuals living below the poverty line, as well as the share of adults 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree came from the 2021 U.S."

For a continued list of the best counties across the country visit 247wallst.com.