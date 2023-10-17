Ohio County Named The Best To Live In The State

When deciding where to live can be a big decision, one that requires a lot of research into which areas are more affordable, which have a healthier lifestyle or which are simply a great place to call home. Fortunately, 24/7 Wall St. is helping in the search by analyzing data from around the country to compile a list of the best county to live in in each state, basing rankings on factors like poverty and life expectancy. This is how the site determined its list:

"Using an index inspired by the [United Nations' Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in in each state. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures — average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate."

According the site, the best county to live in Ohio is Delaware County, with a poverty rate of 4.6%, well below the state average of 13.4%, and life expectancy of 82.1 years, five years longer than the state average of 77. Additionally, the median household income is $116,284 and the percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree is 57.1% compared to the state average of 29.7%.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"Delaware County, located just north of downtown Columbus, ranks as Ohio's best county to live in. Well over half the adults in the area have a Bachelor's degree or higher, the largest share of all 88 counties in Ohio."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the best county to live in for each state.