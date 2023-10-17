Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In America
By Sarah Tate
October 17, 2023
A deliciously lemony pasta served at a restaurant in Ohio is one of the absolute best pasta dishes in America. Tasting Table searched around the country for "the most delicious, awe-inspiring, nostalgia-inducing pasta dishes on the American map" and compiled a list of the absolute best pasta you can find at restaurants around the U.S., including one tasty dish served up in the Buckeye State.
According to the site, the Pasta Limone at Pepp & Dolores in Cincinnati is one of the best pasta dishes you can order in America, a flavorful pasta with a hit of citrus, chili flakes, cheese and breadcrumbs. Pepp & Dolores is located at 1501 Vine Street.
Here's what the site had to say:
"The Italian coastline is known for its gorgeous hills of lemon trees. Although it's a lesser known dish, pasta limone is one of the greatest culinary creations to come out of that country. Midwestern Ohio may not have the nice sea views or the quaint cobblestone streets but thanks to Pepp & Dolores I still get to have a piece of Italian sunshine on my plate when I need it.
"The perfectly chewy spaghetti noodles are made in-house and covered in a succulent sauce that might be too rich if it weren't perfectly balanced by the bright citrus of fresh lemon. Topped with ricotta and garlic breadcrumbs, this dish delivers the goods with its outstanding flavor and complex textures."
Check out Tasting Table's full list to see more of America's best pasta dishes.