Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In America

A deliciously lemony pasta served at a restaurant in Ohio is one of the absolute best pasta dishes in America. Tasting Table searched around the country for "the most delicious, awe-inspiring, nostalgia-inducing pasta dishes on the American map" and compiled a list of the absolute best pasta you can find at restaurants around the U.S., including one tasty dish served up in the Buckeye State.

According to the site, the Pasta Limone at Pepp & Dolores in Cincinnati is one of the best pasta dishes you can order in America, a flavorful pasta with a hit of citrus, chili flakes, cheese and breadcrumbs. Pepp & Dolores is located at 1501 Vine Street.