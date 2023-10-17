Ozzy Osbourne Admits To Purposely Peeing His Pants Onstage

By Katrina Nattress

October 18, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne is not just the Prince of Darkness, he's also apparently the prince of peeing his pants onstage. During the latest episode of the Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy admitted he would "just piss" while onstage because he "was wet anyway."

The topic came up after the family had discussed a pair of Queen Victoria's underwear being sold at auction. Later, Sharon mentioned once owning a pair of Marilyn Monroe's shoes, to which her son Jack shot back: “Hang on a second, so it’s weird to have the Queen’s underwear, but you can have Marilyn Monroe’s shoes?”

“Shoes, a handbag, a dress is different than somebody’s bloody knickers that they farted in and s*** in,” his mother responded.

That opened up a whole can of potty worms. “Who’s s****ing in their underwear?,” Jack questioned.

“She was an old girl, she was probably incontinent," Ozzy pointed out. "She owned continents, but she was incontinent.”

He then argued that the royals probably relieved themselves in their underwear during long events like processions and parades, then turned the subject to himself by admitting: “When I was onstage, I used to go, ‘Oh, f*** it,’ and just piss, ’cause I was wet anyway from throwing water around.”

“Thanks for sharing!” Sharon exclaimed (as if she's surprised by anything anymore).

Elsewhere in the episode, Ozzy confirmed the long-standing rumor that he once snorted ants with Mötley Crüe in the ’80s. Watch the whole episode above.

Ozzy Osbourne
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.