P!NK Cancels Several Shows Due To 'Family Medical Emergency'

P!nk has been forced to cancel two of her upcoming tour dates due to a medical emergency in the family. On Monday, October 16th, the singer took to Instagram to share an update and announce that her shows in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday (October 18th) and Thursday (October 19th) will be postponed.

“Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused,” she wrote in a message to her fans. “I am sending nothing but love and health to all.” She also added that Live Nation is already "working on future dates" for the postponed shows.