P!NK Cancels Several Shows Due To 'Family Medical Emergency'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 17, 2023
P!nk has been forced to cancel two of her upcoming tour dates due to a medical emergency in the family. On Monday, October 16th, the singer took to Instagram to share an update and announce that her shows in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday (October 18th) and Thursday (October 19th) will be postponed.
“Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused,” she wrote in a message to her fans. “I am sending nothing but love and health to all.” She also added that Live Nation is already "working on future dates" for the postponed shows.
The performer didn't give any more details on what her family's medical issues were or who was involved but we're wishing P!nk and her loved ones well. The fans in the comments section shared the same sentiment with the singer. "I hope everything is ok and that you’re all healthy and safe. Sending love," one fan account sweetly wrote. "Hope everything is okay 💓 hugs to you all," another fan wrote.
P!nk is currently on her Trustfall Tour which kicked off just last week on October 12th. She's expected to return to the stage on Friday, October 20th, for her show in Vancouver, Canada. The North American leg of her tour, which is in support of her latest album TRUSTFALL, is set to conclude on November 28th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She'll then move on to the European leg in the spring of 2024.