President Joe Biden To Visit Israel In Show Of Support Amid War With Hamas

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday (October 17) amid the ongoing war with Hamas. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said President Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials in Tel Aviv.

Biden is expected to press officials about minimizing civilian casualties as the Israeli Defense Force prepares for a ground invasion into the densely-populated Gaza strip, which is home to roughly two million Palestinians.

"He's coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region and for the world," Blinken said.

"The president will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas," he added.

President Biden will also make a stop in Jordan, where he will meet with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

This is not the first time that Biden has visited a warzone during his presidency. In February, he made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, as a show of support as the country's war with Russia entered its second year.