Rep. Jim Jordan Fails To Get Enough Votes To Win Speakership In First Vote

The House of Representatives remains without a speaker after Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio failed to secure enough votes to win on Tuesday (October 17). Twenty Republicans voted for other candidates, including former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Thomas Massie, and Rep. Lee Zeldin. All of the Democrats voted for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies.

The final vote was 200 votes for Jordan, 212 votes for Jeffries, and 20 votes for other candidates. To win the Speakership, a candidate must receive at least 217 votes.

The House has been frozen since Rep. Matt Gaetz called for a motion to vacate against McCarthy nearly two weeks ago.

After the vote, the House went into recess subject to the call of the chair.

After the House adjourned, Jordan met with multiple Republicans trying to shore up enough support to win the Speaker's gavel. He told reporters that the House will reconvene and hold another vote on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.