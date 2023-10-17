Rick Ross & Meek Mill Announce Release Date For Upcoming Joint Album
By Tony M. Centeno
October 17, 2023
Rick Ross and Meek Mill are preparing to take over the final quarter of 2023 wit their upcoming joint album.
On Tuesday, October 17, Meek Mill posted some behind-the-scenes footage of him in the studio with Ross, DJ Khaled and Diddy. In the first video, you can see Khaled entering the studio and offering his thoughts on the music he heard from Meek and Rozay's forthcoming collaborative LP Too Good To Be True. In another video, you can see Diddy providing feedback on the new music the Maybach Music Group artists have been cooking up lately.
"2 good to be true @djkhaled @diddy," Meek wrote in his caption. "I don’t know what’s about to happen but shit about to change! @richforever MMG X DC"
The longtime collaborators have been teasing their upcoming project for the past few months. After they posted photos and videos of themselves in the studio together, the duo released their first collaboration in years "Shaq & Kobe" and its accompanying music video.
This will be their first studio album in nearly two years. Meek dropped his Expensive Pain album in October 2021 and Ross delivered his most recent LP Richer Than I Ever Been in December 2021. Meanwhile, Rozay recently knocked out a few notable collaborations including J.T. Money's "Miami Mount Rushmore" with Trick Daddy and "The Game" alongside Fat Joe and The LOX. Last November, Meek Mill delivered his Flamerz 5 project containing 15 tracks with contributions from Vory, Fridayy, Tafia and more.
Look out for Too Good To Be True on November 10.