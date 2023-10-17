Rick Ross & Meek Mill Announce Release Date For Upcoming Joint Album

Rick Ross and Meek Mill are preparing to take over the final quarter of 2023 wit their upcoming joint album.



On Tuesday, October 17, Meek Mill posted some behind-the-scenes footage of him in the studio with Ross, DJ Khaled and Diddy. In the first video, you can see Khaled entering the studio and offering his thoughts on the music he heard from Meek and Rozay's forthcoming collaborative LP Too Good To Be True. In another video, you can see Diddy providing feedback on the new music the Maybach Music Group artists have been cooking up lately.