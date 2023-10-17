Sexyy Red Says She Plans To Continue Touring During Her Pregnancy

Sexyy Red's tour was announced toward the end of August. A lot has happened in her career since then from her opening sets during Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour" to her appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 last week. She revealed her pregnancy on October 14 when she posted photos of her with SZA while holding her belly. In her Instagram Story, Sexyy Red posted past photos of herself in which she was pregnant but tried to hide it by sucking her stomach in.



"I was pregnant asf on here [tryna] suck my [belly] in ... I got tired of fakin," she wrote.



"I couldn't breave," she added on another photo of her at the BET Hip Hop Awards before her performance.