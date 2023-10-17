Sexyy Red Says She Plans To Continue Touring During Her Pregnancy
By Tony M. Centeno
October 17, 2023
Sexyy Red might be pregnant but it's not going to stop her from performing on her first-ever headlining tour.
On Sunday, October 15, the St. Louis rapper took to Twitter to address a fan's concerns about her upcoming "Hood Hottest Princess Tour" following the news about her latest pregnancy. It seems like the rising rap star plans to keep the tour going no matter what.
“girl I gotta see you on tour in a couple of days??????" the fan wrote on X/Twitter after Sexyy Red announced her pregnancy. "Congratulations but what."
“We still gon make some noise wtf,” the "Pound Town" rapper replied.
We still gon make some noise wtf https://t.co/zQjVB8kdix— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 15, 2023
Sexyy Red's tour was announced toward the end of August. A lot has happened in her career since then from her opening sets during Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour" to her appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 last week. She revealed her pregnancy on October 14 when she posted photos of her with SZA while holding her belly. In her Instagram Story, Sexyy Red posted past photos of herself in which she was pregnant but tried to hide it by sucking her stomach in.
"I was pregnant asf on here [tryna] suck my [belly] in ... I got tired of fakin," she wrote.
"I couldn't breave," she added on another photo of her at the BET Hip Hop Awards before her performance.
Sexyy Red speaks on hiding her pregnancy 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/FiljnpiTkL— RapTV (@Rap) October 16, 2023
Sexyy Red already has one son. There's no word on the sex of her next child or when it will arrive. Meanwhile, her tour started on Monday in Boston and will continue to other major cities until it wraps in San Francisco on November 29.