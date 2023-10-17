Sexyy Red Says She Plans To Continue Touring During Her Pregnancy

By Tony M. Centeno

October 17, 2023

Sexyy Red
Photo: Getty Images

Sexyy Red might be pregnant but it's not going to stop her from performing on her first-ever headlining tour.

On Sunday, October 15, the St. Louis rapper took to Twitter to address a fan's concerns about her upcoming "Hood Hottest Princess Tour" following the news about her latest pregnancy. It seems like the rising rap star plans to keep the tour going no matter what.

“girl I gotta see you on tour in a couple of days??????" the fan wrote on X/Twitter after Sexyy Red announced her pregnancy. "Congratulations but what."

“We still gon make some noise wtf,” the "Pound Town" rapper replied.

Sexyy Red's tour was announced toward the end of August. A lot has happened in her career since then from her opening sets during Drake's "It's All A Blur Tour" to her appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 last week. She revealed her pregnancy on October 14 when she posted photos of her with SZA while holding her belly. In her Instagram Story, Sexyy Red posted past photos of herself in which she was pregnant but tried to hide it by sucking her stomach in.

"I was pregnant asf on here [tryna] suck my [belly] in ... I got tired of fakin," she wrote.

"I couldn't breave," she added on another photo of her at the BET Hip Hop Awards before her performance.

Sexyy Red already has one son. There's no word on the sex of her next child or when it will arrive. Meanwhile, her tour started on Monday in Boston and will continue to other major cities until it wraps in San Francisco on November 29.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.