"F**k wrong with you p***y-a** n***as, man?" he continued. "Lil Yachty, you is a b***h, n***a. Fruity-a** n***a. Painting your muthaf**kin' toenails and s**t. B***h, you wasn't the first n***a to do s**t."



During the interview with Cool Kicks, Lil Yachty claimed that he started streaming live on Twitch back in 2017. He claimed that he started streaming on the video game-based streaming app before other artists like Post Malone began streaming there.



"I was the first rapper to stream, in 2017," Yachty said. "Before anyone. Twitch wasn't even popping. I was on Twitch. It was me and Post Malone on Twitch, 2017, nobody was there. G-check it. Nobody was on Twitch before me and...I think I was even before Post Malone. It was us, the only rappers. Seven years ago."



Check out the interview with Lil Yachty below.