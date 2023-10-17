Soulja Boy Disses Lil Yachty For Claiming To Be The First Rapper On Twitch

By Tony M. Centeno

October 17, 2023

Soulja Boy & Lil Yachty
Photo: Getty Images

Soulja Boy is calling cap on Lil Yachty's recent claims about paving the way for rappers to stream on Twitch.

On Sunday, October 15, the seasoned trendsetter took to Instagram Live to directly address Yachty after the "Poland" rapper claimed he started the trend of streaming live on Twitch. During his explicit rant, Soulja Boy didn't hold back as he slammed Lil Boat for trying to take credit for the Twitch movement during a recent interview with Cool Kicks.

"Lil Yachty, sit your b***h-a** down, n***a," Soulja Boy shouted into the camera. "Drake, you and Lil Yachty getting on my muthaf**kin' nerves."

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"F**k wrong with you p***y-a** n***as, man?" he continued. "Lil Yachty, you is a b***h, n***a. Fruity-a** n***a. Painting your muthaf**kin' toenails and s**t. B***h, you wasn't the first n***a to do s**t."

During the interview with Cool Kicks, Lil Yachty claimed that he started streaming live on Twitch back in 2017. He claimed that he started streaming on the video game-based streaming app before other artists like Post Malone began streaming there.

"I was the first rapper to stream, in 2017," Yachty said. "Before anyone. Twitch wasn't even popping. I was on Twitch. It was me and Post Malone on Twitch, 2017, nobody was there. G-check it. Nobody was on Twitch before me and...I think I was even before Post Malone. It was us, the only rappers. Seven years ago."

Check out the interview with Lil Yachty below.

