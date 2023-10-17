Southside & G Herbo Upset Fans During Disturbing Interview With Funny Marco

"I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview," Marco said in a statement he posted to Facebook. "I was upset while it was going on but I understand I got a job to do & one thing about me I respect people on my show. I didn’t want to match they Energy it’s so many L’s I took on my Journey I wish I could show I don’t hide anything so I feel it was only right to put the episode out myself and just learn from that episode & move on. Thank who support me it’s a mindset thing."



Once Herbo got comfortable on set, he and Southside essentially teased him by cracking on his skin and calling him "ugly." Herbo even threw a cup at Marco during the interview. The disrespect from both artists was clear to fans, who took to YouTube's comment section and social media to sound off on Herbo and Sizzle.



"The disrespect is on a all-time high level and how funny Marco keeps his cool is something," one fan wrote.



"If this doesn’t turn you against these clowns, there’s something wrong with you," another fan wrote. "This was absolutely disgusting and Marco is owed an apology."



Southside didn't share the episode but Herbo did, and fans filled his comments with plenty of criticism. As of this report, they have not apologized to Funny Marco. Watch the entire episode below.