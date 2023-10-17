Study Reveals The Best County To Live In Florida

When it comes to moving to a new area, many people only think about the city or neighborhood. While it's certainly important, they often overlook the actual county these locations are part of. Taxes, public areas, parks, and cost of living are just some of the things to consider before making a decision.

24/7 Wall St. has the answer for that. The website refreshed its list of the best counties to live in every state.

"Using an index inspired by the [Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in each state" researchers explained. "Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and the poverty rate."

Analysts claim Collier County is the top pick for Florida! They also provided statistics for what makes this county attractive to future residents:

Poverty rate: 10.6% (state: 13.1%)

10.6% (state: 13.1%) Adults with a Bachelor’s degree: 37.9% (state: 31.5%)

37.9% (state: 31.5%) Life expectancy at birth: 85.3 years (state: 79.4 years)

85.3 years (state: 79.4 years) Median household income: $75,543 (state: $61,777)

$75,543 (state: $61,777) County seat: East Naples

The website also provided more insight into the data:

"Collier County is located in southwestern Florida along the Gulf Coast. With a well-educated, healthy, and financially secure population, it ranks as the best county to live in in the state. An estimated 37.9% of the county’s adult population have a Bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 31.5% of all adults in Florida. Financial security and health outcomes tend to improve with educational attainment, and in Collier County only 10.6% of the population live below the poverty line, compared to 13.1% of all Florida residents. And at 85.3 years, life expectancy at birth is nearly six years longer than it is across the state."

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.