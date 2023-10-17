Study Reveals The Best County To Live In Washington

When it comes to moving to a new area, many people only think about the city or neighborhood. While it's certainly important, they often overlook the actual county these locations are part of. Taxes, public areas, parks, and cost of living are just some of the things to consider before making a decision.

24/7 Wall St. has the answer for that. The website refreshed its list of the best counties to live in every state.

"Using an index inspired by the [Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in each state" researchers explained. "Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures – average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree, and the poverty rate."

Analysts claim San Juan County is the top pick for Washington State! They also provided statistics for what makes this county attractive to future residents:

Poverty rate: 10.9% (state: 10.0%)

10.9% (state: 10.0%) Adults with a Bachelor’s degree: 51.3% (state: 37.3%)

51.3% (state: 37.3%) Life expectancy at birth: 84.4 years (state: 80.1 years)

84.4 years (state: 80.1 years) Median household income: $68,577 (state: $82,400)

$68,577 (state: $82,400) County seat: Friday Harbor

The website also provided more insight into the data:

"San Juan County is made up of a cluster of islands near the northwestern corner of Washington state. Of the 39 counties in the state, San Juan ranks as the best to live in, largely because of health outcomes among local residents. At 84.4 years, life expectancy at birth in the county is over four years longer than the statewide average. San Juan also has a well-educated population. An estimated 51.3% of adults in the county have a Bachelor’s degree or higher."

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.