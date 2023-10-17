Teen Girl Fatally Struck By Train After Fainting, Falling Onto Tracks

By Bill Galluccio

October 17, 2023

Photo: JOHANNES EISELE / AFP / Getty Images

A teenager was fatally struck by a train in New York City early Tuesday (October 17) morning. Authorities said the girl, who was 18 or 19, was waiting for a Manhattan-bound train at the Jackson Heights - Roosevelt Avenue station in Queens when she suffered a medical emergency around 6:30 a.m. ET.

As the girl was peering down the tracks, she fainted and fell onto the tracks as the train was pulling into the station. The conductor saw the girl fall and engaged the emergency brake but could not stop the train in time.

Paramedics rushed to the subway station and pronounced the girl dead at the scene.

Her identity was not released pending family notification.

Investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage from the station and said that no criminality was involved. Officials did not say what caused the girl to faint and have sent her body to the New York City Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The incident caused major delays on several subway lines during the morning rush hour.

