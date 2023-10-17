In Kentucky, what's the best county to live in?

24/7 Wall St. dedicated a study in an attempt to figure that out.

Economic output, often measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is a commonly used metric to gauge prosperity and productivity in a given area. The United States stands out as the world's wealthiest nation, with a 2022 GDP exceeding $25.4 trillion, surpassing China's GDP by $7.5 trillion, according to the World Bank. However, GDP alone is an imperfect and limited indicator, as it does not encompass a population's overall well-being or development.

To address these limitations, the United Nations Development Programme introduced the Human Development Index (HDI), focusing on individuals' capabilities and quality of life. HDI comprises three main components: life expectancy at birth, educational attainment and financial stability.

Applying HDI-inspired measures at the local level across the United States reveals significant disparities in quality of life. To identify the best county or county equivalent to live in each state, 24/7 Wall St. developed an index based on three criteria: average life expectancy at birth, the percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate.

Nationally, 33.7% of adults hold a bachelor's degree or higher, 12.6% live below the poverty line, and the average life expectancy at birth stands at 79.1 years. Across the country, even in states where these indicators fall below the national average, there are counties where the population enjoys better health, education and financial security than the national average.

Many of the counties on this list share common characteristics. They often excel in other socioeconomic measures beyond the index, with median household incomes typically exceeding the national average of $69,021. Additionally, many of these counties either house major cities or are in close proximity to them, providing residents with abundant job opportunities and a well-educated workforce.

Oldham County was determined to be the best county to live in the state of Kentucky:

> Poverty rate: 4.2% (state: 16.3%)

> Adults with a Bachelor’s degree: 44.4% (state: 25.7%)

> Life expectancy at birth: 79.7 years (state: 75.8 years)

> Median household income: $109,815 (state: $55,454)

> County seat: La Grange

"Kentucky is one of the poorest states in the country, with a poverty rate of 16.3%. Not all parts of the state have such high rates of financial insecurity, however. In Oldham County, only 4.2% of the population live below the poverty line. The reduced likelihood of financial insecurity is likely due in part to greater educational attainment. An estimated 44.4% of the county’s adult population have a Bachelor’s degree, well above the attainment rate statewide. As is the case with many counties on this list, Oldham is in close proximity to an urban area – in this case, Louisville."