The 'Creepiest Haunted House' In Georgia

By Sarah Tate

October 17, 2023

Photo: iiievgeniy/iStock/Getty Images

Since America was founded centuries ago, there have been plenty of battles, accidents and death that have marked the land and had a lasting effect that some people report feeling to this day. With all that history, it's not too surprising that people around the country have reported seeing spirits of the past still walking around.

24/7 Wall St. looked at paranormal resource materials, media reports and haunting incidents and personal history to find the "creepiest haunted houses" around the country, compiling a list of the top spooky spot in each state.

According to the site, the Moon River Brewing building in Savannah is the creepiest haunted house in all of Georgia. Some patrons at this establishment, the building of which was built in 1821, report eerie mysteries like glasses moving or even being hit by spirits. Here's what the site had to say:

"Today's Moon River Brewing Co. formerly housed a hotel. Bar flies have reported seeing flying bottles, guests have claimed to have been slapped by ghosts, and one spirit named Toby has been said to hang around a billiards table spoiling for a fight."

Check out the full list at 247wallst.com to read up on more of the creepiest haunted houses around the country.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.