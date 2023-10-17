The 'Creepiest Haunted House' In Illinois

Spooky season separates the paranormal thrill-seekers from the skeptics, and one activity is sure to show who is who: visiting a haunted house. Some are extremely intrigued by the possibility of paranormal activity and actively seek out haunted seasonal attractions. In contrast, some simply do not believe in the paranormal and do their very best to steer clear of locations where ghosts and spirits are allegedly most prevalent. Whether you identify most with the paranormal thrill seeker or the skeptic; there is one house in each state known far and wide for being the "creepiest" and most "haunted" around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the creepiest haunted house in all of Illinois is Ashmore Estates located in Ashmore.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the creepiest haunted house in all of Illinois:

"Once known as the Coles County Poor Farm, the Ashmore Estates laterserved for decades as a psychiatric hospital. Some who have toured the building reported hearing voices speak to them, having doors locked behind them, and even more violent incidents. The Ashmore Estates is now opened to visitors interested in exploring paranormal phenomena."

For a continued list of the creepiest haunted houses in each state visit 247wallst.com.