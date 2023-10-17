The 'Creepiest Haunted House' In Michigan

Spooky season separates the paranormal thrill-seekers from the skeptics, and one activity is sure to show who is who: visiting a haunted house. Some are extremely intrigued by the possibility of paranormal activity and actively seek out haunted seasonal attractions. In contrast, some simply do not believe in the paranormal and do their very best to steer clear of locations where ghosts and spirits are allegedly most prevalent. Whether you identify most with the paranormal thrill seeker or the skeptic; there is one house in each state known far and wide for being the "creepiest" and most "haunted" around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the creepiest haunted house in all of Michigan is the David Whitney house located in Detroit.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the creepiest haunted house in all of Michigan:

"David Whitney Jr. made a fortune in the lumber industry and used some of his wealth to build an opulent mansion in Detroit in 1894. He died in the mansion just six years later. Reports have alleged that his ghost still haunts the mansion. Today, the home’s third floor bar has been renamed the Ghost Bar."

