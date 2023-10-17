Since America was founded centuries ago, there have been plenty of battles, accidents and death that have marked the land and had a lasting effect that some people report feeling to this day. With all that history, it's not too surprising that people around the country have reported seeing spirits of the past still walking around.

24/7 Wall St. looked at paranormal resource materials, media reports and haunting incidents and personal history to find the "creepiest haunted houses" around the country, compiling a list of the top spooky spot in each state.

According to the site, the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis is the creepiest haunted house in all of Missouri. Built in 1868, this residence has seen its fair share of tragedies. Here's what the site had to say:

"The Lemps were German immigrants who built a prosperous beer business in St. Louis. Prohibition eroded the fortunes of the family, which lost more than one member who took his own life, and the house fell into disrepair. The Pointer family purchased the home, intending to convert it into a restaurant in the 1970s. During renovations, workers reported that they sensed they were being stared at. Other reports have alleged candles have been mysteriously lit, glassed moved, objects shifted from room to room, and people claim to hear the hoofbeats of horses."

