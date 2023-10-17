Update On Trevor Lawrence's Injury Status For 'Thursday Night Football'

By Jason Hall

October 17, 2023

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Photo: Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he's "optimistic" about playing in his team's 'Thursday Night Football' matchup against the New Orleans Saints, but confirmed that he'll be a game-time decision.

"Of course we'll have to make that decision on Thursday," Lawrence told reporters on Tuesday (October 17) via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former No. 1 overall pick suffered a knee sprain after being sacked during the final minutes of Sunday's 37-20 (October 15) win against the Indianapolis Colts. Lawrence finished the game with 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 20 of 30 passing, while also recording 15 yards on three rushing attempts.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that Lawrence participated in practice, which he claimed was reassurance that the injury was minor.

“The MRI showed a slight knee sprain, sources say, which does put his status a little bit into question,” Rapoport said. “C.J. Beathard is their backup quarterback if, for some reason, Trevor Lawrence cannot go. Based on the sources I’ve spoken with, [the Jaguars] are encouraged about this very minor injury. But still, it’s such a quick turnaround.”

Lawrence was listed on the Jaguars' initial Week 7 injury report as "did not participate" for Monday's practice. The former Clemson has never missed an NFL game during his three-year career.

