Update On Trevor Lawrence's Injury Status For 'Thursday Night Football'

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he's "optimistic" about playing in his team's 'Thursday Night Football' matchup against the New Orleans Saints, but confirmed that he'll be a game-time decision.

"Of course we'll have to make that decision on Thursday," Lawrence told reporters on Tuesday (October 17) via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former No. 1 overall pick suffered a knee sprain after being sacked during the final minutes of Sunday's 37-20 (October 15) win against the Indianapolis Colts. Lawrence finished the game with 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 20 of 30 passing, while also recording 15 yards on three rushing attempts.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that Lawrence participated in practice, which he claimed was reassurance that the injury was minor.