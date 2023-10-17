WATCH: Kent Woman Slams Door On Armed Suspect Trying To Break Into Home
By Zuri Anderson
October 17, 2023
A doorbell camera caught the scary moment a Western Washington woman narrowly escaped an armed would-be home invader and slammed the door in his face. KOMO obtained footage of the incident, which police said happened Sunday (October 15) around 1 a.m. in the 23800 block of 135th Place in Kent.
Ring camera video shows a man walking into the house followed by the woman, who stops for a moment to catch the masked perpetrator, armed with a gun, hot on her heels. The woman immediately darts inside to shut and lock the door, leaving the suspect struggling to break into the house. The suspect then breaks the camera with his firearm before the footage ends.
VIDEO: Kent residents narrowly slam door on armed home-invasion suspecthttps://t.co/qpkWAQGRkR— KOMO News (@komonews) October 16, 2023
"I’m so scared, and I ran right away inside and he followed," the victim, who wished to remain unidentified, told reporters. "He pulled the door open, I could see the hand and the gun on top."
The woman claims she and her husband just returned home when she noticed the subject in their driveway. The couple's son, Jimmy Huynh, was also home when the attempted home invasion went down.
"I heard a loud commotion and it startled me, I rushed down, and I’m seeing they’re frantic," Huynh said. "I’m just happy she was able to move the way she did and they were able to close the door on that guy. More than anything I feel grateful, but I’m still processing emotions."
The Kent Police Department said they're investigating the crime and seeing if it's linked to other incidents in the South Seattle area. No word on the suspect's identity as of Tuesday (October 17).