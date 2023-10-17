WATCH: Kent Woman Slams Door On Armed Suspect Trying To Break Into Home

"I’m so scared, and I ran right away inside and he followed," the victim, who wished to remain unidentified, told reporters. "He pulled the door open, I could see the hand and the gun on top."

The woman claims she and her husband just returned home when she noticed the subject in their driveway. The couple's son, Jimmy Huynh, was also home when the attempted home invasion went down.

"I heard a loud commotion and it startled me, I rushed down, and I’m seeing they’re frantic," Huynh said. "I’m just happy she was able to move the way she did and they were able to close the door on that guy. More than anything I feel grateful, but I’m still processing emotions."

The Kent Police Department said they're investigating the crime and seeing if it's linked to other incidents in the South Seattle area. No word on the suspect's identity as of Tuesday (October 17).