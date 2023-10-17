Wisconsin County Named The Best To Live In The State

When deciding where to live can be a big decision, one that requires a lot of research into which areas are more affordable, which have a healthier lifestyle or which are simply a great place to call home. Fortunately, 24/7 Wall St. is helping in the search by analyzing data from around the country to compile a list of the best county to live in in each state, basing rankings on factors like poverty and life expectancy. This is how the site determined its list:

"Using an index inspired by the [United Nations' Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in in each state. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures — average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate."

According the site, the best county to live in Wisconsin is Ozaukee County, with a poverty rate of 4.0%, well below the state average of 10.7%, and life expectancy of 82.0 years, a few years longer than the state average of 79.5. Additionally, the median household income is $86,915.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"Of Wisconsin's 72 counties, Ozaukee County ranks as the best place to live in. Residents of the area, located just north of Milwaukee along the shore of Lake Michigan, are less than half as likely to live below the poverty line as the typical Wisconsin resident. Life expectancy at birth in the county is also about three and a half years longer than it is across the state as a whole. The local Bachelor's degree attainment rate of 50.4% is considerably higher than the statewide average [31.5%]."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the best county to live in for each state.