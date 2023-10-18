11-Year-Old Child Illegally Operated Forklift At Distribution Warehouse

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that a Kentucky distribution center run by Win.It America Inc. illegally hired two children, ages 11 and 13.

Officials said that the 11-year-old child was allowed to operate a forklift. It is illegal to operate a forklift for anybody under the age of 18. They said that the 13-year-old was tasked with picking up orders inside the warehouse. That job requires the worker to be at least 16.

In addition, the two kids worked more hours than legally allowed under federal law.

The Department of Labor fined the company $30,276 and ordered it to hire a third-party consultant to provide compliance training for management.

"Businesses must comply with the federal child labor regulations," Regional Solicitor Tremelle Howard said in a press release. "Federal law ensures young workers can benefit by gaining valuable work experience without endangering their safety or hampering their education."