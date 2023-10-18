4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in Isleton, California on Wednesday (October 18), according to the United States Geological Survey.

MyRadarWX's Colin McCarthy said the earthquake was initially reported to be a 4.6-magnitude, but was downgraded to a 4.1 with "a very shallow depth of just 10.8 kilometers," which is equivalent to about 6.7 miles. The natural disaster was reported to have been felt in Isleton, The Geysers, Cobb, Spanish Springs, Millbrae, Alum Rock and San Ramon, among other cities.

Wednesday's earthquake comes two days after a magnitude-4.8 earthquake was reported in Northern California Monday (October 16) morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported to have struck 12 miles east of Petrolia and had a depth of 31.1 kilometers (19 miles), with its epicenter located about 35 miles south of Eureka.