All The Rite Aid Stores Closing In California Amid Bankruptcy

Well-known pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid opioid-related lawsuits. According to The Hill, prescriptions will be transferred to other pharmacies during the filing process. As the chain restructures, a handful of "underperforming" stores across the country are set to be closed permanently.

AP News mentioned that customers will still be able to shop online as the store undergoes bankruptcy. In the current fiscal year alone, the pharmacy chain "expects a net loss of as much as $680 million." In addition to filing for bankruptcy, the chain is also under scrutiny for filling “at least hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for drugs." Stores closing across California include:

"5448 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles

5457 4046 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles

5466 7859 Firestone Boulevard, Downey

5521 4402 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach

5571 935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank

5585 139 North Grand Avenue, Covina

5593 13905 Amar Road, La Puente

5611 920 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra

5635 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside

5638 1670 Main Street, Ramona

5657 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego

5661 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego

5730 25906 Newport Road, Menifee

5735 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point

5753 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel

5757 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda

5760 1406 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana

5772 2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura

5780 720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard

5967 20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino

5976 2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

5979 901 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz

6001 571 Bellevue Road, Atwater

6045 5409 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights

6080 1309 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento

6213 3029 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa

6288 959 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles

6318 3000 South Archibald Avenue, Ontario

6333 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada

6717 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine

6769 499 Alvarado Street, Monterey."

Information regarding the exact date of closure for the stores listed above has yet to be released as the filing process proceeds.