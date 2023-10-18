All The Rite Aid Stores Closing In California Amid Bankruptcy
By Logan DeLoye
October 18, 2023
Well-known pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid opioid-related lawsuits. According to The Hill, prescriptions will be transferred to other pharmacies during the filing process. As the chain restructures, a handful of "underperforming" stores across the country are set to be closed permanently.
AP News mentioned that customers will still be able to shop online as the store undergoes bankruptcy. In the current fiscal year alone, the pharmacy chain "expects a net loss of as much as $680 million." In addition to filing for bankruptcy, the chain is also under scrutiny for filling “at least hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for drugs." Stores closing across California include:
- "5448 4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles
- 5457 4046 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles
- 5466 7859 Firestone Boulevard, Downey
- 5521 4402 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach
- 5571 935 North Hollywood Way, Burbank
- 5585 139 North Grand Avenue, Covina
- 5593 13905 Amar Road, La Puente
- 5611 920 East Valley Boulevard, Alhambra
- 5635 3813 Plaza Drive, Oceanside
- 5638 1670 Main Street, Ramona
- 5657 6505 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego
- 5661 8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego
- 5730 25906 Newport Road, Menifee
- 5735 24829 Del Prado, Dana Point
- 5753 30222 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel
- 5757 19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda
- 5760 1406 West Edinger Avenue, Santa Ana
- 5772 2738 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura
- 5780 720 North Ventura Road, Oxnard
- 5967 20572 Homestead Road, Cupertino
- 5976 2620 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
- 5979 901 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz
- 6001 571 Bellevue Road, Atwater
- 6045 5409 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights
- 6080 1309 Fulton Avenue, Sacramento
- 6213 3029 Harbor Boulevard, Costa Mesa
- 6288 959 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles
- 6318 3000 South Archibald Avenue, Ontario
- 6333 15800 Imperial Highway, La Mirada
- 6717 8509 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
- 6769 499 Alvarado Street, Monterey."
Information regarding the exact date of closure for the stores listed above has yet to be released as the filing process proceeds.