All The Rite Aid Stores Closing In Massachusetts Amid Bankruptcy

Well-known pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid opioid-related lawsuits. According to The Hill, prescriptions will be transferred to other pharmacies during the filing process. As the chain restructures, a handful of "underperforming" stores across the country are set to be closed permanently.

AP News mentioned that customers will still be able to shop online as the store undergoes bankruptcy. In the current fiscal year alone, the pharmacy chain "expects a net loss of as much as $680 million." In addition to filing for bankruptcy, the chain is also under scrutiny for filling “at least hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for drugs." Contrary to other Northeastern states, only one store will be closing in Massachusetts, and that is the 10092 80 East Main Street location in Webster. Rite Aid CEO Jeffrey S. Stein wrote a letter explaining the importance of meeting customers' healthcare needs during the bankruptcy process.

"We recognize the important role we play in serving you and meeting your healthcare needs, so we want to make sure you understand what this means for you."

Information regarding the exact date of closure for the store listed above has yet to be released as the filing process proceeds.