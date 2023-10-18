All The Rite Aid Stores Closing In Michigan Amid Bankruptcy
By Logan DeLoye
October 18, 2023
Well-known pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid opioid-related lawsuits. According to The Hill, prescriptions will be transferred to other pharmacies during the filing process. As the chain restructures, a handful of "underperforming" stores across the country are set to be closed permanently.
AP News mentioned that customers will still be able to shop online as the store undergoes bankruptcy. In the current fiscal year alone, the pharmacy chain "expects a net loss of as much as $680 million." In addition to filing for bankruptcy, the chain is also under scrutiny for filling “at least hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for drugs." Stores closing across Michigan include:
- "1524 924 West Main Street, Fremont
- 1527 507 N Lafayette Street, Greenville
- 1530 715 South Clinton Street, Grand Ledge
- 3880 15250 24 Mile Road, Macomb
- 4234 102 North Centerville Road, Sturgis
- 4300 47300 Pontiac Trail, Wixom
- 4318 35250 South Gratiot Avenue, Clinton Twp.
- 4321 51037 Van Dyke Avenue, Shelby Township
- 4350 3100 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson
- 4366 9155 Telegraph Road, Taylor
- 4407 1243 U.S. 31 South, Manistee
- 4466 29447 Ford Road, Garden City
- 4504 2838 East Court Street, Flint
- 4526 1900 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit
- 4537 36485 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp.
- 4548 25922 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills
- 4577 109 North Whittemore Street, St. Johns
- 4761 1124 North Ballenger Hwy., Flint
- 4770 2701 South Cedar Street, Lansing."
Information regarding the exact date of closure for the stores listed above has yet to be released as the filing process proceeds.