All The Rite Aid Stores Closing In New York Amid Bankruptcy
By Logan DeLoye
October 18, 2023
Well-known pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid opioid-related lawsuits. According to The Hill, prescriptions will be transferred to other pharmacies during the filing process. As the chain restructures, a handful of "underperforming" stores across the country are set to be closed permanently.
AP News mentioned that customers will still be able to shop online as the store undergoes bankruptcy. In the current fiscal year alone, the pharmacy chain "expects a net loss of as much as $680 million." In addition to filing for bankruptcy, the chain is also under scrutiny for filling “at least hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for drugs." Stores closing across New York include:
- "761 2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga
- 3958 2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn
- 4552 2 Whitney Avenue, Floral Park
- 4868 71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing
- 4981 3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown
- 10586 2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn
- 10619 3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside
- 10620 198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream
- 10626 836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore
- 10628 2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore
- 10633 901 Merrick Road, Copiague
- 10635 577 Larkfield Road, East Northport
- 10642 695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station
- 10650 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford
- 10655 273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay
- 10657 397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue
- 10658 593 Old Town Rd., Port Jeff Station
- 10663 65 Route 111, Smithtown
- 10828 2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore
- 10868 1567 Penfield Road, Rochester."
Information regarding the exact date of closure for the stores listed above has yet to be released as the filing process proceeds.