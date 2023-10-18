All The Rite Aid Stores Closing In New York Amid Bankruptcy

Well-known pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid opioid-related lawsuits. According to The Hill, prescriptions will be transferred to other pharmacies during the filing process. As the chain restructures, a handful of "underperforming" stores across the country are set to be closed permanently.

AP News mentioned that customers will still be able to shop online as the store undergoes bankruptcy. In the current fiscal year alone, the pharmacy chain "expects a net loss of as much as $680 million." In addition to filing for bankruptcy, the chain is also under scrutiny for filling “at least hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for drugs." Stores closing across New York include:

"761 2887 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga

3958 2002 Avenue U, Brooklyn

4552 2 Whitney Avenue, Floral Park

4868 71-18 Kissena Boulevard, Flushing

4981 3131 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown

10586 2981 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn

10619 3199 Long Beach Road, Oceanside

10620 198 West Merrick Road, Valley Stream

10626 836 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore

10628 2784 Sunrise Highway, Bellmore

10633 901 Merrick Road, Copiague

10635 577 Larkfield Road, East Northport

10642 695 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station

10650 700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road, Medford

10655 273 Pine Hollow Road, Oyster Bay

10657 397 Sunrise Highway, West Patchogue

10658 593 Old Town Rd., Port Jeff Station

10663 65 Route 111, Smithtown

10828 2453 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore

10868 1567 Penfield Road, Rochester."

Information regarding the exact date of closure for the stores listed above has yet to be released as the filing process proceeds.