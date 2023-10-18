All The Rite Aid Stores Closing In Ohio Amid Pharmacy Chain's Bankruptcy

Another national chain has declared bankruptcy, leaving the fate of its more than 2,100 stores nationwide up in the air.

Rite Aid, a chain of drugstores that many people rely on for its pharmacy, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with court documents indicating that the the company has an estimated $7.65 billion in assets but $8.6 billion in debts. While the bankruptcy would allow the company a chance to restructure, more than 150 stores around the country considered to be "underperforming" are expected to close, including six in Ohio, according to The Hill.

As of Wednesday (October 18), it is unclear when the stores are expected to close for good or if the company plans to shutter any other locations. Here are all the Ohio stores set to close their doors:

2390 3129 Lincoln Way, East Massillon

2629 120 South Main Street, New Carlisle

3084 146 Woodman Drive, Dayton

3117 2701 Market Street, Youngstown

3247 401 West North Street, Springfield

4767 230 South Main Street, Bellefontaine

For anyone worried what the closures mean for their medications, the company said that patients' prescriptions are expected to be transferred to other pharmacies. In a letter addressed to Ride Aid customers on Sunday (October 15), newly-appointed CEO Jeffrey S. Stein wrote, "We recognize the important role we play in serving you and meeting your healthcare needs, so we want to make sure you understand what this means for you."

Rite Aid reiterated that the company is not going out of business and will still continue serving customers both in store and online.