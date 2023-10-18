All The Rite Aid Stores Closing In Pennsylvania Amid Bankruptcy
By Logan DeLoye
October 18, 2023
Well-known pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid opioid-related lawsuits. According to The Hill, prescriptions will be transferred to other pharmacies during the filing process. As the chain restructures, a handful of "underperforming" stores across the country are set to be closed permanently.
AP News mentioned that customers will still be able to shop online as the store undergoes bankruptcy. In the current fiscal year alone, the pharmacy chain "expects a net loss of as much as $680 million." In addition to filing for bankruptcy, the chain is also under scrutiny for filling “at least hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for drugs." Stores closing across Pennsylvania include:
- "213 2715 Parade Street, Erie
- 225 5612 N. Fifth Street, Philadelphia
- 443 350 Main Street, Pennsburg
- 553 4011 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
- 558 1441 Old York Road, Abington
- 803 300 Market Street, Johnstown
- 850 8716 New Falls Road, Levittown
- 852 11750 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia
- 857 169 West Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore
- 1288 1315 East Washington Lane, Philadelphia
- 1685 801 Wyoming Avenue Ste 9, West Pittston
- 1704 657 Heacock Road, Yardley
- 1767 2801 W. Dauphin Street, Philadelphia
- 1854 1709 Liberty Street, Erie
- 1955 674 Route 196, Ste 14, Tobyhanna
- 2264 2722 West 9th Street, Chester
- 2442 950 East Baltimore Pike, Yeadon
- 2709 8235 Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia
- 3377 7941 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia
- 3457 136 North 63rd Street, Philadelphia
- 3681 5440 Lansdowne Avenue, Philadelphia
- 4616 208 East Central Avenue, Titusville
- 7827 1080 S West End Blvd, Quakertown
- 10900 700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington
- 10901 351 Brighton Avenue, Rochester
- 10906 5235 Library Road, Bethel Park
- 10908 5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township
- 10943 2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh
- 10949 5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh
- 10967 6090 Route 30, Greensburg
- 10974 4830 William Penn Highway, Export
- 10991 1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle
- 11042 2178 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem
- 11053 1628 South Fourth Street, Allentown
- 11134 2401 East Venango Street, Philadelphia
- 11135 6327-43 Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia
- 11160 200 W. Ridge Avenue Ste 112, Conshohocken
- 12999 301 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover
- 17783 7036 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg."
Information regarding the exact date of closure for the stores listed above has yet to be released as the filing process proceeds.