All The Rite Aid Stores Closing In Pennsylvania Amid Bankruptcy

Well-known pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid opioid-related lawsuits. According to The Hill, prescriptions will be transferred to other pharmacies during the filing process. As the chain restructures, a handful of "underperforming" stores across the country are set to be closed permanently.

AP News mentioned that customers will still be able to shop online as the store undergoes bankruptcy. In the current fiscal year alone, the pharmacy chain "expects a net loss of as much as $680 million." In addition to filing for bankruptcy, the chain is also under scrutiny for filling “at least hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for drugs." Stores closing across Pennsylvania include:

"213 2715 Parade Street, Erie

225 5612 N. Fifth Street, Philadelphia

443 350 Main Street, Pennsburg

553 4011 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

558 1441 Old York Road, Abington

803 300 Market Street, Johnstown

850 8716 New Falls Road, Levittown

852 11750 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia

857 169 West Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore

1288 1315 East Washington Lane, Philadelphia

1685 801 Wyoming Avenue Ste 9, West Pittston

1704 657 Heacock Road, Yardley

1767 2801 W. Dauphin Street, Philadelphia

1854 1709 Liberty Street, Erie

1955 674 Route 196, Ste 14, Tobyhanna

2264 2722 West 9th Street, Chester

2442 950 East Baltimore Pike, Yeadon

2709 8235 Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia

3377 7941 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia

3457 136 North 63rd Street, Philadelphia

3681 5440 Lansdowne Avenue, Philadelphia

4616 208 East Central Avenue, Titusville

7827 1080 S West End Blvd, Quakertown

10900 700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington

10901 351 Brighton Avenue, Rochester

10906 5235 Library Road, Bethel Park

10908 5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township

10943 2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh

10949 5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh

10967 6090 Route 30, Greensburg

10974 4830 William Penn Highway, Export

10991 1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle

11042 2178 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem

11053 1628 South Fourth Street, Allentown

11134 2401 East Venango Street, Philadelphia

11135 6327-43 Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia

11160 200 W. Ridge Avenue Ste 112, Conshohocken

12999 301 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover

17783 7036 Wertzville Road, Mechanicsburg."

Information regarding the exact date of closure for the stores listed above has yet to be released as the filing process proceeds.