Biden Says Hospital Blast 'Done By The Other Team' In Visit To Israel

President Joe Biden made history on Wednesday (October 18), becoming the first U.S. president to visit Israel during wartime.

"I want to thank you for coming here today and for the unequivocal support you've given during these trying times. A support that reflects the overwhelming will of the American people. I've seen your support every day, and the depth and breadth of cooperation that we have had since the beginning of this war, a level of cooperation that is truly unprecedented in the history of the great alliance between our two nations," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a press briefing with Biden.

Biden's visit comes at a precarious time after a blast at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people.

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the deadly blast, and protests against Israel have broken out in numerous countries.

During the press briefing, Biden said that he believes Hamas was responsible for the explosion at the hospital.

"I was outraged by the bombing of the hospital yesterday. Based on what I've seen, it was done by the other team. Not you," Biden said. "But there's a lot of people out there who are not sure."

"The world is looking. Israel has a value set like the United States does and other democracies, and they're looking to see what we're going to do," Biden added.

After speaking to reporters, Biden and Netanyahu left to meet privately with other top Israeli officials. Biden also met with victims of the war between Israel and Hamas.

President Biden was also scheduled to meet with Arab leaders in Jordan as part of the trip, but that meeting was canceled due to the hospital bombing.