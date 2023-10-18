Billie Eilish Shows Off Massive Back Tattoo In Topless Photo
By Katrina Nattress
October 18, 2023
Ever since Billie Eilish showed off a glimpse of her new back tattoo, fans have been dying to see the whole thing. On Wednesday (October 18), the singer granted that wish with a topless picture displaying the whole thing — and it's massive. The geometric tattoo goes all the way from her neck to lower back, with black lines spiralling in different directions. Eilish credited artist Matias Milan for the new ink. The photo appears to have been captured right after the tattoo was finish, before excess ink was wiped off.
The reveal is buried in the middle of an Instagram carousel that shows what the young star's been up to lately. Check it out below (the tattoo is slide four).
Nearly a year ago, Eilish confirmed she and her brother FINNEAS were working on a new album. Over the summer, she opened up about how the creative process was different this time around.
“Everything is different about it,” she admitted of the music making process. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”
“And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older – and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump," Eilish added. "Just mentally and physically, and realistically. It’s just been completely different.”
The singer also explained what exactly changed. “The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then…The voice-changing thing is a trip! It’s all kind of shocking,” she said. “I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ‘OK, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out.’ It’s hard to accept change, it’s hard to get over, ‘But I did it this way for so long, and it worked so well!’ Well, you can’t anymore.”