Cardi B Fires Back At Online Troll: 'This Is Why I Don't Release Music'

“I just want to put a bullet in my head," she added.



The X posts were quickly but not before the screenshot historians documented the interactions. Soon after the upsetting back-and-forth, Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina stepped up and defended the rapper.



“Anybody that dont like my sister can suck [eggplant emoji],” she wrote in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk.



This isn't Cardi's first viral spat with her online critics. The "Jealousy" artist has spent plenty of timing telling off trolls on social media whenever they comment on her marriage to Offset, he upcoming studio album and other topics about her life. Nonetheless, she's managed to keep it online without letting her discrepancies pour out into the real world.

