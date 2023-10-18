Cardi B Fires Back At Online Troll: 'This Is Why I Don't Release Music'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 18, 2023
Cardi B had fans worried after she alluded to suicidal thoughts during a heated argument with an online troll.
The superstar rapper got into it with a couple of people on X/Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday morning, October 18. Some trolls really got to her like one person who said she is "the only Mexican I know who don't work hard." In response, Bardi wrote back, "Hope you and ur mom die." After more trolls piled on her comment, Bardi blacked out on everyone.
“IDGAF F**k y’all," she wrote. "y’all can call me Mexican, bring me down and hurt my feelings talk s**t about everything that’s why I don’t release music.”
“I just want to put a bullet in my head," she added.
The X posts were quickly but not before the screenshot historians documented the interactions. Soon after the upsetting back-and-forth, Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina stepped up and defended the rapper.
“Anybody that dont like my sister can suck [eggplant emoji],” she wrote in the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk.
This isn't Cardi's first viral spat with her online critics. The "Jealousy" artist has spent plenty of timing telling off trolls on social media whenever they comment on her marriage to Offset, he upcoming studio album and other topics about her life. Nonetheless, she's managed to keep it online without letting her discrepancies pour out into the real world.