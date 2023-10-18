'Exotic Cat' On The Loose In Illinois

An African Serval cat is currently on the loose in central Illinois.

According to WANDTV, the exotic feline escaped Christopher Solomon's apartment in Decatur after a guest left the door open. The Serval has been living with Solomon for a few weeks, and he considers the animal a beloved pet. The Decatur resident expressed concern about "Reese" enduring the cold as the cat's location remains a mystery.

"Words can't even begin to describe how much I've cried every time I go out of my apartment and I feel that cold, I know he's out there alone scared and confused and that hurts so so bad. I don't even care how much I've got to pay in fines, I just want my baby to be found and safe and brought back into the warm."

Macon County Animal Control officials took to Facebook to share information regarding capture efforts and safety concerns.

"Animal Control is aware of a Serval that is loose on the North East side of the City of Decatur. We are working with an exotic animal rescue to capture it. We have no reason to believe the animal would try to attack people. However, as with any wild animal it could be dangerous in the right circumstances. Therefore, we are asking the public not to interact with it if it is found. "

Anyone with information regarding Reese's current whereabouts should contact Decatur Animal Control at (217) 425-4508 ext 4.