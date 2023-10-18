Florida Has One Of The 'Most Haunted' Roads In America

By Zuri Anderson

October 19, 2023

A dove flying in the fog, towards the light. Mystic autumn forest road, Germany
Photo: Milamai / Moment / Getty Images

The United States is a relatively young country, but that doesn't mean it has its fair share of urban legends and shocking histories. Most of these recountings focus on ghost towns, abandoned military outposts, creepy manors, and other fascinating locations.

Instead of visiting some haunted places, how about taking a drive down a legendary road? That's what RVTrader hopes to do with a recent list. The website compiled a roundup of the most haunted roads across America. The "cursed" paths featured on this list were organized by the four main regions: Northeast, South, Midwest, and West.

Florida has a whole interstate getting the spotlight on this list: Interstate 4 in Stanford! Writers also revealed the urban legend behind this historic highway:

"In Sanford, the interstate that connects Tampa to Daytona sits atop the remains of Saint Joseph’s Colony, an early town of Swedish immigrants. A century after the entire community perished of yellow fever, the south end of the I-4 bridge was constructed over their graves. Now, that cursed stretch of road is known as “The Dead Zone,” where electronics malfunction, cell phones lose their service, and mysterious orbs of lights appear."

Curious about the terrifying tales of other U.S. roads? Visit rvtrader.com for the full list.

